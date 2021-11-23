Will Roger Stone and Alex Jones be jailed? MAGA riot probe subpoenas Trump allies

Trump allies Alex Jones and Roger Stone have been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. The Committee is eyeing Stone’s involvement in rallies held in DC on January 5th, as well as his hiring of several Oath keepers the Committee says were involved in the attack. The Committee is also seeking to learn more about directions Jones reportedly received from the White House to lead a rally to the Capitol where Trump would meet the group. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how Jones and Stone will likely be arrested on contempt charges if they stonewall the Committee now that Steve Bannon has established that precedent. Nov. 23, 2021