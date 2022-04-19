Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be banned from Congress? She's about to go under oath for Jan. 6

A judge has ruled that a challenge to ban far-right MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from re-election can move forward. Greene will be the first sitting lawmaker to be questioned under oath about the events surrounding Jan. 6. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People and the lawyer representing voters in the case, to discuss the upcoming showdown.April 19, 2022