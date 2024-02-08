Will ‘loser’ Trump lose again? SCOTUS eyes two Trump coup cases

The Supreme Court will consider whether Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection disqualifies him from the presidency. The historic case could have major consequences for the 2024 election if the justices decide Trump is barred from returning to The White House. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 8, 2024