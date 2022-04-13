IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Busted: Trump aide investigated for voter fraud after accusing others of same crime

    01:47

  • Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

    06:50

  • Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01

  • Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior

    02:32

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

  • Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ

    06:00

  • Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal

    06:19

  • Trump record keeping grew thin ahead of January 6: CNN

    03:49

  • ‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot

    11:17

  • DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th

    03:42

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection

    08:32

  • Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol

    17:40

  • Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 6

    01:13

  • Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap

    07:44

  • ‘Significant and long overdue’: Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe

    05:57

  • WaPo: Justice Department expands Jan. 6 probe to look at rally prep, financing

    03:15

  • MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

    08:04

  • Gaps found in Trump calls

    03:40

The Beat with Ari

Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral

08:47

As the Jan. 6 committee grills two top Trump White House lawyers, one of the rioters from the insurrection is now accusing Trump of “authorizing” the attack in a new court statement. This comes as new evidence reveals one of Roger Stone’s aides was caught on tape making a plea to Trump supporters to “descend on the Capitol" in a secret call a week before the insurrection. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the new evidence and is joined by Maya Wiley and Nick Akerman to discuss Trump’s culpability for Jan. 6 and the recent updates in the probe.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Busted: Trump aide investigated for voter fraud after accusing others of same crime

    01:47

  • Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election

    06:50

  • Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV

    12:01

  • Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior

    02:32

  • Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All