Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral

As the Jan. 6 committee grills two top Trump White House lawyers, one of the rioters from the insurrection is now accusing Trump of “authorizing” the attack in a new court statement. This comes as new evidence reveals one of Roger Stone’s aides was caught on tape making a plea to Trump supporters to “descend on the Capitol" in a secret call a week before the insurrection. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the new evidence and is joined by Maya Wiley and Nick Akerman to discuss Trump’s culpability for Jan. 6 and the recent updates in the probe.April 13, 2022