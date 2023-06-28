Will DOJ’s Jack Smith send Trump to prison? Trump aide’s lawyer on risk and defenses 

How do you defend Donald Trump? White collar defense attorney Rob Kelner, who also represented Mike Flynn, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss valid legal defenses for Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Kelner calling Special Counsel Jack Smith a “extremely talented, efficient and hardworking prosecutor,” adding “any criminal defendant outta be pretty nervous about dealing with Jack Smith.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 28, 2023