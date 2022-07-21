Will Bannon go to jail? Trump vet "turns red" as DOJ rests Jan. 6 case on hiding evidence

The Justice Department rests its case against Former Trump aide Steve Bannon, after just two days and two witnesses. Politico reporter Josh Gerstein, who was in the courtroom, said it was a “sign that the prosecution is confident that they can persuade the jury this is very simple” but added Bannon’s lawyers “have been pretty skillful at backdooring in many of the theories that the judge has ruled out as legal defenses."July 21, 2022