The Beat with Ari

Why Trump could lose to Jack Smith and face prison risk: Katyal on SCOTUS news

02:27

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed his reply to Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appeal, citing Trump’s “alleged effort to perpetuate himself in power,” and adding “the charged crimes strike at the heart of our Democracy.” Former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal discusses the filing, saying it shows "every which way you look at it Donald Trump loses." Feb. 15, 2024

