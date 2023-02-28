Why magic mushrooms are now legal in Oregon - and 'promising' clues for consciousness | MSNBC

Oregon is the first state to legalize the adult use of psilocybin, commonly known “magic mushrooms” for specific mental health treatments. The new Oregon law will allow psychedelic mushroom use under the supervision of a certified facilitator. Dr. Julie Holland and Democratic Congressman Earl Blumenauer join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the law and the benefits of psychedelic mushrooms. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariFeb. 28, 2023