Why is NY state trying to end Trump Org. over fraud? Report on the 'lies' and receipts

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James escalated the legal pressure on Trump Org with the new September 2022 lawsuit that seeks to end Trump Org. as many know it, stripping the Trump family of control and hitting them with up to $250 million in penalties, based on an exhaustive 220 page filing. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, explains the long road to this lawsuit, why this pressure could be different, and analyzes some of the evidence James uncovered. James also referred Trump for possible criminal prosecution by the IRS and the DOJ. Sept. 22, 2022