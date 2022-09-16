IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    Bill Gates On Why Artificial Intel Will Change Everything And What We Owe Africa | Melber Intv

    18:22

  • 'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

    10:58

  • DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

    07:49

  • Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump

    07:18

  • MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ “getting very close” to having evidence to indict Trump

    04:16

  • ‘Radicals’: From Jim Crow to Trump era, meet Black artists who changed history | Melber Report

    12:25

  • Trump 'stole' top secret material, and special master ruling won't save him, says SCOTUS lawyer

    07:28

  • Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich

    05:25

  • Nixon-Trump’s failed drug war shredded in epic new Jay-Z hit

    11:30

  • Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022

    04:17

  • DOJ vet says an indictment will be 'very hard for Donald Trump to avoid' this time

    05:17

  • Threats: GOP shredded over "riot" talk if Trump is indicted, after claims to condemn looting in 2020

    10:32

  • ‘Who is the Fox News version’ of Ari Melber? Canada’s Nardwuar grills MSNBC anchor

    07:48

  • "Never": Trump's secret doc scandal is unprecedented, says Obama NSA Susan Rice

    07:09

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

    08:51

  • As SCOTUS tries to ban gay marriage, see why Biden touted TV as the key to progress

    09:47

  • Trump’s ‘Just comply’ lie gutted as indicted aides won’t yield

    09:08

  • Trump legal meltdown: Trump motions to review seized Mar-A-Lago docs as right-wing media leaks info

    04:12

The Beat with Ari

Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

11:34

As America debates criminal justice reform and issues like wrongful convictions, racial biases and even what the powerful can seemingly get away with, Barry Scheck, co-founder of the Innocence Project joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. The famed lawyer who served on OJ Simpson’s defense team and pioneered the use of DNA evidence now works to address injustices and wrongful convictions. Sept. 16, 2022

  • Trump's nightmare?: Feds seize another MAGA insider's phone as Jan. 6 probe escalates

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Why does the US lock up innocent people? OJ Simpson's lawyer on DNA, race and fighting back

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    Bill Gates On Why Artificial Intel Will Change Everything And What We Owe Africa | Melber Intv

    18:22

  • 'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

    10:58

  • DOJ hits back in Trump criminal probe, appealing review for secrets Trump stole

    07:49

  • Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump

    07:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All