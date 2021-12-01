Were Trump-picked Justices lying under oath? This monumental case will reveal that

As Republican men across the South lead a crackdown on women’s rights and pass new abortion bans, the Supreme Court is set to review a case that challenges Roe v. Wade. In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber turns to the legal history and explains that “the Supreme Court has long ruled these are constitutional rights. In fact, few members of the Court openly say they will just ignore precedent or reverse that… It has become kind of a weird baroque tradition for even the Republican appointees to say under oath all sorts of words about Roe being a type of settled precedent.”Dec. 1, 2021