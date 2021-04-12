Watch Gaetz go full MAGA as Trump dumps congressman facing sex crime probe

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation and a House ethics probe for possible sex trafficking. He denies the allegations and has not been charged. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses new leaks in the probe, Politico reporting that Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg asked "Gaetz to use his influence with Trump for a pardon." According to CNN, Trump refused Gaetz's request to meet with him after the DOJ began its probe. Gaetz denies asking for any meeting.