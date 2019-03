Watch G.W. Bush’s aide slam Trump GOP as cowardly moral sellouts 07:29 copied!

Four Republican Senators are breaking ranks and announcing their intent to vote against Trump and his “national emergency” declaration, with “at least 10” more Senate Republicans also considering voting against Trump according to Sen. Rand Paul. Former advisor to President George W. Bush, Peter Wehner, tells Ari Melber the Republican Party has been “cowardly” when it comes to Trump and “spasms of courage” are “rare”.

