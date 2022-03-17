IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Losing? Putin's army has higher death toll in Ukraine than U.S. across 20 years in Middle East

  • Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

    War and lies: Trump Republicans confronted with past Putin praise on TV

    Attacks on civilian sites 

  • Worries grow that Russian forces will target food storage facilities

  • Col. Vindman: Russians are trying to decrease the Ukrainian’s will to resist

  • Minnesota mother says son living in Ukraine is missing

  • Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova

  • Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'

  • Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'

  • Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

  • Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘We are seeing increasing evidence’ of Russia committing ‘potential war crimes’

  • Mobile cremation machine reports in Ukraine are ‘credible’ as Russian forces face losses

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

  • Why Ukraine hasn't been admitted to NATO

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

  • Rep. Escobar: 'We absolutely should welcome' Ukrainian refugees

  • New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member

Many Republican leaders have praised Vladimir Putin and misled Americans about the facts of his record as a dictator. This MSNBC report documents some of those claims, featuring them in contrast to recent reporting and footage about Putin's invasion of Ukraine. This is part of a larger report by MSNBC’s Ari Melber.March 17, 2022

