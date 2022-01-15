IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Voting rights crackdown called out by Talking Heads' David Byrne in MSNBC interview

08:34

Talking Heads founder and rock icon David Byrne calls out a judge's recent ruling limiting the rights of voters, an issue Byrne has tackled in his music and activism for years. Byrne also speaks about how his Broadway show “American Utopia" continues to adapt to COVID, including improvising different musical numbers when several band members could not perform. Byrne appeared with his lead bassist from the show, Bobby Wooten III, in this interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, who mentions in the discussion that he's a fan of Byrne and a friend of Wooten.Jan. 15, 2022

