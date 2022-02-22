IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission

The Beat with Ari

Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission

Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into Ukraine for what he's calling "peace-keeping" into separatist territory in the eastern part of the country. Putin declared two separatist, Moscow-backed territories–Donestk and Luhansk—independent in a proclamation Monday. Experts say these forces may be merely a pre-text for an imminent invasion by Russia.Feb. 22, 2022

    Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission

