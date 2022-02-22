Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission
10:42
Share this -
copied
Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into Ukraine for what he's calling "peace-keeping" into separatist territory in the eastern part of the country. Putin declared two separatist, Moscow-backed territories–Donestk and Luhansk—independent in a proclamation Monday. Experts say these forces may be merely a pre-text for an imminent invasion by Russia.Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission
10:42
UP NEXT
Surrounded on all sides: Trump now faces several criminal and civil suits
06:55
Trump loses bid to duck testifying as judge dismisses his 'Orwell-Humpty Dumpty' defense
11:17
Anti-vaxxers roasted by comedian Jim Gaffigan | MSNBC
09:13
As Fox News caught lying about Biden, Dems eye Obama's insight
04:35
Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme