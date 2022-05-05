U.S. dictatorship? Political vet gives dire warning on live TV amidst SCOTUS leak, MAGA rebellion

Former DNC Chair Howard Dean warns that several pressures on American democracy, from a radical Supreme Court to authoritarian impulses in the Republican Party, pose an existential threat to the nation, which only an engaged public can fix. Howard Dean, a former governor, spoke in the wake of a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and after a Trump-backed candidate, former “Never-Trumper” J.D. Vance, won Ohio’s Senate Republican primary. Dean spoke in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.May 5, 2022