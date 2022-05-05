U.S. dictatorship? Political vet gives dire warning on live TV amidst SCOTUS leak, MAGA rebellion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former DNC Chair Howard Dean warns that several pressures on American democracy, from a radical Supreme Court to authoritarian impulses in the Republican Party, pose an existential threat to the nation, which only an engaged public can fix. Howard Dean, a former governor, spoke in the wake of a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and after a Trump-backed candidate, former “Never-Trumper” J.D. Vance, won Ohio’s Senate Republican primary. Dean spoke in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.May 5, 2022

