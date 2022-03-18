U.S college student’s harrowing tale: Escaping Ukraine, leaving family behind
05:14
More than three million refugees have escaped Ukraine since the Russian offensive began. Many refugees have fled to Poland, including college student Diana Chipak. MSNBC’s Ari Melber talks with Chipak about the ongoing conflict and her experience fleeing Ukraine.March 18, 2022
