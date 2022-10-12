IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Turning on Trump? Michael Cohen suggests Trump's lawyer pressured into lying about stolen documents

07:26

New legal heat on Trump lawyer Christina Bobb in the Mar-A-Lago classified document scandal. The New York Times reporting on her voluntary interview with federal officials where she claims she didn’t have a “grasp” on the facts before signing a sworn statement that all documents were returned. Prosecutors reportedly now probing obstruction of justice. Michael Cohen, once a Trump lawyer himself, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the dramatic turn, adding: “Bobb was the new person on the block. Boris Epshteyn, Corcoran, they took advantage of her. She didn’t want to disappoint Trump.”Oct. 12, 2022

