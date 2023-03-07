Turning on Trump? MAGAWORLD attacks Fox News after they admit Trump’s a liar

Donald Trump is firing back at Rupert Murdoch, after the Fox chief admitted under oath some of the network’s primetime hosts endorsed Trump’s election lies. Trump ripping Murdoch and Fox News as a group of “MAGA hating globalist rhinos,” and demanding “they get out of the news business.” Trump’s comments come after Fox News reportedly imposed a “soft ban” on Trump and his family. Founder and editor of the Talking Points Memo joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ari March 7, 2023