The Beat with Ari

Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

05:21

As Trump faces a flurry of legal questions, his former campaign aide, Sam Nunberg, speaks out on the probes, adding: "It was very strange to me that she [James] didn't seek injunctive relief" and that allegations of Trump's pattern of overvaluing assets didn't surprise him. "I've been with Donald when he's told me that he's worth $4bn. He's told me he's worth $10bn… Did he inflate assets? I have no firsthand knowledge but I'm not surprised." Nunberg also tells MSNBC's Ari Melber that in the next presidential election, "DeSantis is going to be the favorite... Donald Trump, if he declares… His campaign will stall and DeSantis could probably come in next summer."Sept. 24, 2022

