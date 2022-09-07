Turning on Trump: Barr suggests DOJ "very close" to indicting Trump

Former Attorney General Bill Barr saying the DOJ is “getting very close” to make out a “technical case” – meaning it would have enough evidence to criminally charge Trump. Former SDNY chief David Kelley and former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the Barr comment and The Washington Post report that Trump hoarded documents on foreign nuclear capabilities.Sept. 7, 2022