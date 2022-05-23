IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

Tucker Carlson under fire for fawning over authoritarian leader, touting Hungary as model for U.S.

The most influential conservative gathering on the right, CPAC, was recently held in Budapest, Hungary. Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has fawned over Hungary’s authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in past interviews, addressed the gathering, telling attendees the country’s ethno-nationalist regime offers a “better way” for America. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the GOP’s embrace of “foreign exceptionalism” and the party’s decision to abandon policy.May 23, 2022

