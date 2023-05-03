IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News mocked by POTUS

    03:21

  • Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout

    02:48

  • Embarrassing vulgarities at heart of Tucker Carlson dismissal: NYT

    00:59

  • Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

  • Ex-Fox host Gretchen Carlson: Fox News must ‘clean house completely‘

    10:14

  • Heat on Fox: DOJ’s Jack Smith pursues tapes about Jan. 6

    02:20

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

  • See Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News finally forced to 'pay for it'

    08:13

  • Friday Nightcap: What happens after the Fox-Dominion settlement?

    11:50

  • Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

    05:55

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    03:52

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    10:03

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

    10:55

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

    09:40

  • Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’

    07:59

  • Fox News surrender: $700M+ payout for ‘lies’ breaks records

    11:40

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.

    17:54

  • Fox agrees to $787.5 million settlement with Dominion

    02:34

The Beat with Ari

Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

06:58

Fox News is reeling from the consequences of pushing false election claims. The New York Times publishing a previously redacted text Tucker Carlson sent that sparked “panic” at Fox. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the new revelations about Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox.May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Tucker Carlson fired: New secret text on how ‘white men’ fight stokes ‘panic’

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News mocked by POTUS

    03:21

  • Carlson firing sends Fox viewers to Newsmax in ironic reprise of election fallout

    02:48

  • Embarrassing vulgarities at heart of Tucker Carlson dismissal: NYT

    00:59

  • Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55

  • NYT: ‘Particularly offensive’ Tucker message alarmed Fox execs

    04:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All