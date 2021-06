Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion’s new song confronts right-wing critics of her female empowerment anthem “WAP,” which topped the charts, and was the most Googled word of 2020. MSNBC reports on the range of conservative criticism of WAP and Megan’s new music video, which imagines her taking on a conservative senator who mixes misogyny and hypocrisy in his online attacks on her and Cardi B.