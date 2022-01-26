IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trumpworld scandal explodes: Feds eye scheme

06:36

The DOJ is now looking into the Trump campaign's fraudulent electors scheme, according to a CNN interview with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. This comes as the January 6 committee is scouring the White House documents Trump attempted to keep hidden from Congress.Jan. 26, 2022

