    Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    08:41
The Beat with Ari

Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

08:41

The January 6th Committee revealing more than 30 Trump allies have plead the fifth amendment in testimony. The New York Times’ Emily Bazelon joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and what the committee wants from Trump himself.Oct. 14, 2022

    Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe

    08:41
