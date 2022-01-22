Trump White House aide pressed on Trump fans' violent attacks on police
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election and the House Select Committee's probe into the insurrection. Discussing the violence that unfolded on January 6th, Navarro attempts to deflect when Melber states "Capitol Police were being beaten and attacked by Trump fans. I think you know that." Jan. 22, 2022
