Trump WH planned march that led to Capitol insurrection

As new riot evidence emerges against Trump, he plans on exploiting his upcoming impeachment trial as a chance to double down on his election lies that fed the insurrection at the Capitol. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how the White House helped plan the march on the Capitol that eventually devolved into insurrection and explains that Trump’s trial will bring out “more hard truths” about how far-reaching support for the insurrection truly was.