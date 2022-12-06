IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

08:14

Donald Trump is under fire for saying the Constitution should be terminated because of the 2020 election. Marc Lotter, one of the highest ranking Trump White House officials, joins "The Beat with Ari Melber" for a wide-ranging interview. From the controversial Constitution comment, to the insurrection, to Trump's losing streak. Lotter, who worked for Vice President Pence, is also asked if he agrees with his former boss that Trump "endangered" his life on January 6th.  Dec. 6, 2022

