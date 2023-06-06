IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump walls closing in as DOJ’s Jack Smith doubles down with new grand jury: Melber Report

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Central witness’: Mark Meadows goes under oath for special counsel Jack Smith: Melber Report

    07:54

  • MAGA insider says Trump’s ‘fighting not to go to jail’ as Mark Meadows spills under oath

    05:04

  • Meet the new threat Congress can’t handle: Ari Melber’s A.I. breakdown

    10:46

  • Trump lawyers meet with Special Counsel Jack Smith amidst ‘jail time’ warning: Melber report

    05:31

  • Did Trump lie on secret audio tape? Ex-Trump lawyer reveals ‘bluffing’ defense on MSNBC

    11:06

  • As GOP's DeSantis bans books in WH bid, protest anthems echo for activists: Remnick-Melber Intv

    06:32

  • Lordy there’s a tape! Comey says secret Trump audio bombshell is ‘strongest case against Trump’

    02:03

  • ‘Game over’: Trump caught on tape in classified docs probe as ex lawyer predicts ‘jail time’: Report

    10:37

  • Trump tape bomb is ‘last nail in coffin’: Audio has Trump talking about classified doc, report

    09:24

  • Trump legal snitch? Trump lawyers fight as insider was reportedly ‘waved off’ searching for docs

    11:22

  • Trump braces: Legal vets predict indictment as Mar-A-Lago worker spills

    12:00

  • Heat on Trump: Bombshell links Trump to moving classified docs before DOJ search

    11:06

  • Lies: Fox News hit with a new billion dollar case as 'Succession' ends with a warning

    12:18

  • DeSantis announces 2024 run as Trump attacks

    03:16

  • See criminal defendant Trump back in court after arrest as judge sends warning I Melber breakdown

    08:25

  • 'Like a Dog!': See Trump roasted on TV by comic, Matt Friend

    11:15

  • Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case

    12:12

  • New tech enables actual mind reading: Obama admin vet and researcher debate

    05:28

  • Keep it real: Ari Melber talks to Swizz Beatz about ‘real’ music in A.I. era

    05:54

The Beat with Ari

Trump walls closing in as DOJ’s Jack Smith doubles down with new grand jury: Melber Report

05:43

NBC News catching rare footage of Special Counsel Jack Smith. While Smith did not respond to any questions, new reporting from NBC News shows he’s convening a second grand jury in Florida in Trump’s classified documents probe. And now, at least 20 of Trump’s secret service members have gone under oath for that grand jury investigation. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how Smith echoes Bob Mueller's approach.June 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump walls closing in as DOJ’s Jack Smith doubles down with new grand jury: Melber Report

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Central witness’: Mark Meadows goes under oath for special counsel Jack Smith: Melber Report

    07:54

  • MAGA insider says Trump’s ‘fighting not to go to jail’ as Mark Meadows spills under oath

    05:04

  • Meet the new threat Congress can’t handle: Ari Melber’s A.I. breakdown

    10:46

  • Trump lawyers meet with Special Counsel Jack Smith amidst ‘jail time’ warning: Melber report

    05:31

  • Did Trump lie on secret audio tape? Ex-Trump lawyer reveals ‘bluffing’ defense on MSNBC

    11:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All