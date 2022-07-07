IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

Millions of Americans have been watching the Jan. 6 hearings, and most now think Donald Trump should be prosecuted for plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, according to new polling. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to heat up as Trump’s former White House counsel is set to testify before the panel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to break down some of the key moments from past hearings.July 7, 2022

