Trump trial starts: D.A. argues Trump guilty of lies & 2016 crime

Donald Trump’s first criminal trial is underway in New York. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner break down the latest from day one of Trump’s trial. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)April 15, 2024