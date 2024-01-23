Trump to prison in 2024? His ex-lawyer says he may ‘absolutely’ be convicted by Jack Smith

Joe Tacopina, one of the attorneys representing Donald Trump in his Manhattan hush money case, has withdrawn from Trump's legal team. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Tacopina’s first public remarks since withdrawing. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily:https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelberMerch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 23, 2024