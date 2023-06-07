Trump targeted for DOJ indictment for first time, Report

The Guardian reports Trump's lawyers have been informed he is the target of a criminal investigation in the Mar-a-Lago docs case. The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, the reporter who broke the story and spoke to several senior Trump campaign officials, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat,” saying that several Trump lawyers and senior advisers are trying to “manage the fallout” over Trump’s escalating legal pressure.June 7, 2023