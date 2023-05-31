Trump tape bomb is ‘last nail in coffin’: Audio has Trump talking about classified doc, report

CNN reporting Donald Trump was “caught on tape” talking about a classified document he kept after leaving The White House. CNN adds federal prosecutors have obtained this audio recording from a 2021 meeting where Trump acknowledges he “held onto a classified Pentagon document.” NBC News has not confirmed the reporting. CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang on “The Beat,” calling the reporting “explosive” and “the last nail in a coffin that already has a whole lot of nails in it.” Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler adds it’s “devastating for Donald Trump.”May 31, 2023