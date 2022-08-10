Trump takes the 5th, raising the prospect of his own criminal conduct

In a once unthinkable step, a former President pleads the Fifth, refusing to answer questions under oath in New York. The deposition comes after losing a long battle to duck testimony with New York Attorney General Letitia James. Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber saying “it’s historic” and people “can draw adverse inferences from taking the Fifth amendment in that civil case.”Aug. 10, 2022