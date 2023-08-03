Trump taken into custody by the government he tried to overthrow: Melber Report

Donald Trump arranged in federal court on four charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It marks the third Trump arraignment this year. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) Aug. 3, 2023