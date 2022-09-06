IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump 'stole' top secret material, and special master ruling won't save him, says SCOTUS lawyer

07:28

A judge grants Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized by federal agents from Mar-A-Lago. Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber it is a “real mistake” and believes the “Justice Department has to appeal.” Katyal also invoked Former Attorney General Bill Barr, agreeing with his take that Trump’s request for a special master was “a crock of (expletive).” Sept. 6, 2022

