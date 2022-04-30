Trump’s two chiefs of staff: Fox News host Hannity’s influence on Meadows revealed in text evidence

New evidence made public in the Jan. 6 probe reveals Fox News host Sean Hannity and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows exchanged more than eighty text messages between the 2020 election and Inauguration Day. Meadows texted Hannity at one point saying “we can make a powerful team.” According to Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, only a “small fraction” of the information they have has been made public. April 30, 2022