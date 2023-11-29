Trump’s trial nightmare: Jack Smith on offense with Pence testimony 

According to ABC News, Mike Pence testified that he “clearly and repeatedly” emphasized to Trump that rejecting certain votes on Jan. 6 would violate the constitution. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how Pence’s testimony may strengthen the DOJ’s case against Trump. Former Prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and The Guardian's Hugo Lowell join. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 29, 2023