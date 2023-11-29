IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump's trial nightmare: Jack Smith on offense with Pence testimony 

    'Twisted logic': Katyal shreds Trump as fraud receipts haunt him in trial

  'No Guardrails': Experts sound alarm about Trump's plot for 'radical' second term

  Exposed: New audio reveals Speaker Mike Johnson's controversial views

  Prison fears: See D.A. who could lock up Trump make rare appearance in RICO court

  'Who Killed JFK?' Rob Reiner says he solved assassination

  Stopping 'dictator' Trump is a choice: Rob Reiner lays it out on MSNBC

  'The trenches teach survival': Ari Melber and Lil Durk on music & culture (MSNBC Segment)

  Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

  Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

  Obama warns big tech about lies amid outcry over Musk's 'antisemitism' & racist 'replacement' theory

  'Goofy' Trump doesn't get Chicago: Lil Durk on 'Trenches,' Drake & Morgan Wallen with Ari Melber

  Your VP's favorite rapper: E-40 and Ari Melber on music, tech and White House visits

  Scandal-ridden Santos won't run for reelection: Fmr. aide on lies & charges

  Leaked coup tapes upend the Georgia RICO case: Melber Report

  Heat: Trump's nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court

  Convicted Trump aide's lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

  Coup video bombshell: Trump aides' confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor

  Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

  Clarence Thomas scandal corners high court: New 'code' adopted over calls for reform

The Beat with Ari

Trump's trial nightmare: Jack Smith on offense with Pence testimony 

According to ABC News, Mike Pence testified that he “clearly and repeatedly” emphasized to Trump that rejecting certain votes on Jan. 6 would violate the constitution. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how Pence’s testimony may strengthen the DOJ’s case against Trump. Former Prosecutor Kristy Greenberg and The Guardian's Hugo Lowell join. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Nov. 29, 2023

Play All