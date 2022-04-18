IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Trump's toast in 2022: Obama campaign manager says ex-POTUS won't run

01:20

As Donald Trump's power and influence wanes, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss the upcoming 2022 midterms and why he believes Trump will not run for office.April 18, 2022

