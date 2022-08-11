Trump’s tailspin: In “Scarface mode” after pleading 5th and having home searched by Feds 

Trump’s legal heat is intensifying. The same week his Mar-A-Lago home was searched by Federal agents he pleads the 5th in a New York civil case about his finances. Obama Political campaign veteran Chai Komanduri tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber “Donald Trump has gone full Scarface mode… Come and get me,” and compares Trump’s behavior to an autocrat, “Autocrats don’t hide things from the people, they are who they are and they challenge people to take them on.” Aug. 11, 2022