The Beat with Ari

Trump’s ‘smoking gun’ tape stokes prison fears: Co-conspirator finally gets lawyer for arraignment

07:20

Donald Trump’s indicted co-conspirator returns to court. Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside Trump in the classified documents case, pleaded not guilty to all charges. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down Nauta's arraignment and reports on the newly-unsealed evidence in the case. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 6, 2023

