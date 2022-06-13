Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

The Jan. 6 committee’s second public hearing featured damning new testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr and other Trump aides. The hearing highlighted evidence that shows Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election and was told by those in government and his campaign that he had no legal path forward to overturn the results. Trump’s top aides also admitted Trump’s “Election Defense Fund,” which hauled $250 million from his supporters who believed his election lies, was a marketing ploy. June 13, 2022