Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

During its first public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee unveiled damning new evidence that proves Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election, including witness testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney rattling Trumpworld, asserting that Trump coordinated and oversaw the coup. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the proceeding with former RNC Chair Michael Steele and Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick. June 10, 2022