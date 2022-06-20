Trump’s secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme

The next Jan. 6 public hearing will focus on Donald Trump and his campaign’s fraudulent electors plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The hearing will take place amid reports that the lawyers pushing the plot were aware they did not have the law on their side. At the same time, Mike Pence has spoken out for the first time since the hearings revealed Trump welcomed his assassination. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the new evidence emerging in the probe and Pence’s comments on the insurrection. June 20, 2022