Trump's riot nightmare? Bannon indicted by feds for stonewalling probe

09:40

Trump ally Steve Bannon has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. He faces one year in prison for stonewalling the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson explains how this indictment is a first of its kind. Johnson is also joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, New York Times Magazine writer Emily Bazelon, and former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this development.Nov. 13, 2021

