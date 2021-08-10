Trump's 'punchline' failure becomes Biden's 2021 breakthrough on jobs

As President, Donald Trump held so many PR-focused "infrastructure weeks" that the ritual became something of a national punchline. President Biden cited that string of "infrastructure weeks" while taking a victory lap on Congress moving toward funding "years" of infrastructure through the Biden plan. Majority Whip Rep. Clyburn discusses the bill's breakthrough-- with 19 Republican senators backing Biden -- and upcoming negotiations on economic spending, voting rights and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Aug. 10, 2021