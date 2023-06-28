Trump’s prison nightmare: Giuliani now talking to DOJ about Jan 6 for first time

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani meets with Special Counsel Jack Smith as the Jan. 6 probe heats up. It marks the “latest indication that Mr. Smith and his team are actively seeking witnesses who might cooperate in the case," according to The New York Times. Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber the development is “the big kill.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 28, 2023